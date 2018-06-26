FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 7:29 PM / in an hour

States sue Trump administration over separation of immigrant families

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Trump administration was sued on Tuesday by 17 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, which are seeking to stop what they called its “cruel and unlawful” policy of forcibly separating immigrant families who enter the country from Mexico.

Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In a complaint filed with the U.S. district court in Seattle, the states called President Donald Trump’s June 20 executive order purporting to suspend the separations “illusory.”

The complaint said the administration’s policy is also unconstitutional in part because it is “motivated by animus and a desire to harm” immigrants arriving from Latin America.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing bySteve Orlofsky

