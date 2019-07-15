Trump administration sets 'new bar' for immigrants seeking asylum

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States, to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States from Mexico must now also first seek protection from a so-called third party country, the Trump administration said on Monday.

The Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, in a joint statement, said the new interim rule would set a “new bar” for immigrants trying to enter across the southern U.S. border “by placing further restrictions or limitations on eligibility for aliens who seek asylum in the United States.”