Not seeing judge does not mean immigrant due process rights trampled: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that removing illegal immigrants from the United States without giving them an opportunity to go before a judge, as President Donald Trump has called for, does not mean they would not be afforded due process rights.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Thousands of illegal aliens are removed every month without seeing an immigration judge as a result of procedures in current law, including voluntary removal and expedited removal,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a regular news briefing.