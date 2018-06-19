Trump says he'll sign any Republican immigration law the House passes: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Republican members of Congress on Tuesday he would sign any Republican immigration bill the House of Representatives passes without seeking any changes, Representative Carlos Curbelo told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) as they arrive to address a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“It has a chance but it will be difficult,” Curbelo said of the chances of a bill passing in the divided chamber where pressure to act is being driven by an outcry over the Trump administration’s separation of immigrant parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.