Big Story 12
June 22, 2019 / 7:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he will delay deportation raids for two weeks

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes a marine as he departs for Camp David from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he will delay mass deportation raids scheduled for Sunday as he seeks compromise with Democratic leaders on immigration issues.

In a Twitter message Saturday afternoon, Trump said at “the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems.”

Trump warned that if no compromise is reached, “Deportations start!”

Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Chris Reese

