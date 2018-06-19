Trump told House Republicans he backs both immigration bills: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told a meeting of House of Representatives Republicans on Tuesday that he supports both Republican immigration bills being considered by the chamber, a White House spokesman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives to address a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“In his remarks, he endorsed both House immigration bills that build the wall, close legal loopholes, cancel the visa lottery, curb chain migration, and solve the border crisis and family separation issue by allowing for family detention and removal,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement.