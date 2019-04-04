Trump says if he decides to set tariffs on Mexico cars, rate would be 25 percent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he decides to apply tariffs on car imports from Mexico, the rate would be set at 25 percent.

In his latest warning to Mexico to tighten border security, Trump threatened earlier on Thursday to eventually slap tariffs on car imports from Mexico unless it did more to stop drug trafficking.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Mexico had done a good job in the past four days in dealing with migrants on its southern border headed to the United States.