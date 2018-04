WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he planned to use U.S. military forces to protect the nation’s southern border with Mexico until there is a border wall and “proper security.”

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a working luncheon with Baltic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We are going to be doing things militarily,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had discussed the idea with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.