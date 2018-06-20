FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 20, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Families to be held together under Trump immigration order: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Immigrant families who illegally cross the U.S. southern border will be detained together under an executive order President Donald Trump will sign on Wednesday, an administration official said.

The order will also give these families precedence when it comes to immigration proceedings, but it will not end the administration’s so-called zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.