Trump to propose overhaul of immigration laws: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will propose an overhaul of immigration laws that would favor applicants who speak English, are well educated and have job offers, a senior administration official said.

The plan would require support from Democrats to pass the U.S. Congress, but it does not include any measures to address undocumented immigrants already living in the United States, the official told reporters on Wednesday - an element which many Democrats have long insisted needs to be part of any legislative package.