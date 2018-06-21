Asked about prosecutions, Trump says US must have tough border policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, asked on Thursday whether families crossing the U.S. border with Mexico will continue to face prosecution, said the government must maintain a “tough policy” to prevent millions of people from coming in.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We have to have a very tough policy. Otherwise you have millions and millions of people pouring into our country. We can’t have that. We have no choice,” he said.

The Washington Post reported earlier Thursday that the Trump administration will stop prosecuting migrant parents who cross the border illegally with children until immigration authorities have the resources to allow them to be held in custody.

“We have to have a very strong border,” Trump said. “If we don’t, you’ll have millions and millions of people. ... what’s happening today (will) look like child’s play. It’ll be a terrible thing if we ever did that.”