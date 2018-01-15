Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' willing to reach deal on DACA

(Note language that may offend some readers)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is “not a racist” despite reports of his derogatory comments about immigrants from Haiti and Africa, adding that he was “ready, willing and able” to reach a deal to protect immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Asked by a reporter in Florida whether he was a racist following reports that he said immigrants from Haiti and Africa were from “shithole countries” in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers, Trump said: “No. I‘m not a racist. I‘m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

