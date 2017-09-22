FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump yet to decide on new travel restrictions: officials
#Politics
September 22, 2017 / 7:16 PM / a month ago

Trump yet to decide on new travel restrictions: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting secretary of Homeland Security has notified President Donald Trump of countries that do not meet new U.S. vetting standards and has recommended “tailored” and “tough” restrictions on their citizens’ entry into the United States, U.S. officials said on Friday.

Trump has not yet approved the restrictions, the officials said. It is unclear if he will do so before a temporary travel ban on citizens of six majority-Muslim countries expires on Sunday.

The officials declined to say how many or which countries were included in DHS acting Secretary Elaine Duke’s report to Trump.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
