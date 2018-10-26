Trump weighing plan to ban entry of migrants at southern border: Washington Post

Central American migrants, part of a second wave of migrants heading to the U.S., hitchhike on a pick-up truck as they continue their journey to the Mexican border, in Chiquimula, Guatemala October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a plan to ban entry of migrants at the United States’ southern border with Mexico and deny them asylum, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

With a caravan of Central American migrants trekking through Mexico toward the United States, the White House is considering whether to shut the border and deny them the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States, the Post said, citing unnamed administration officials.