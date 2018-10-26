FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 26, 2018 / 2:01 AM / in 2 hours

Trump weighing plan to ban entry of migrants at southern border: Washington Post

1 Min Read

Central American migrants, part of a second wave of migrants heading to the U.S., hitchhike on a pick-up truck as they continue their journey to the Mexican border, in Chiquimula, Guatemala October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a plan to ban entry of migrants at the United States’ southern border with Mexico and deny them asylum, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

With a caravan of Central American migrants trekking through Mexico toward the United States, the White House is considering whether to shut the border and deny them the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States, the Post said, citing unnamed administration officials.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.