April 3, 2018 / 11:09 PM / in 20 hours

Trump's Mexican border strategy includes mobilizing National Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy for dealing with illegal immigration coming through the border with Mexico includes mobilizing the National Guard, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. border patrol agent patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona, U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The statement followed a meeting at the White House attended by Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

