Trump's Mexican border strategy includes mobilizing National Guard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy for dealing with illegal immigration coming through the border with Mexico includes mobilizing the National Guard, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. border patrol agent patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona, U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The statement followed a meeting at the White House attended by Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford.