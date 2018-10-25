FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. military weighs request for troops on Mexico border

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military has received a request from the Department of Homeland Security for active duty troops on the U.S.-Mexico border, a U.S. official said on Thursday, adding it could involve between 800 and 1,000 troops assisting with logistics and infrastructure.

FILE PHOTO: A section of border fence by the Mexico-U.S. border is pictured near Brownsville, Texas, U.S., June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the preliminary estimate for troops. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The disclosure follows statements by President Donald Trump about the potential for U.S. military deployments.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham

