June 26, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he will ask lawmakers for more funding for border wall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will ask Congress for an increase in funding for his proposed wall along the border with Mexico so it can be finished quickly.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking to reporters during a meeting on immigration with Republican lawmakers at the White House, Trump said Republicans would make border security a centerpiece of their campaigns ahead of congressional elections in November.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a Republican compromise bill on Wednesday that would provide $25 billion in funding for the wall, a top Trump priority dating back to his election campaign.

There are doubts, however, whether that bill, which seeks to bridge divides over immigration policy between conservatives and moderates in the party, has enough support to pass.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

