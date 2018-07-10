FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 10, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

As courts rule, Trump says migrants should not come to U.S. illegally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed back against court rulings against his administration’s migrant detention policies, saying immigrants should not come to the United States illegally.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the news media, with first lady Melania Trump standing beside him, before boarding Marine One for travel to Europe from the White House, in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I have a solution: Tell people not to come to our county illegally. That’s the solution,” Trump told reporters at the White House a day after a U.S. federal judge rejected long-term detention of illegal immigrant children. “Come legally.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.