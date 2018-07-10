As courts rule, Trump says migrants should not come to U.S. illegally

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed back against court rulings against his administration’s migrant detention policies, saying immigrants should not come to the United States illegally.
“I have a solution: Tell people not to come to our county illegally. That’s the solution,” Trump told reporters at the White House a day after a U.S. federal judge rejected long-term detention of illegal immigrant children. “Come legally.”
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey