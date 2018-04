California not taking part in enhanced U.S. border security operation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The state of California has opted not to take part in the Trump administration’s effort to send National Guard troops to the country’s southern border with Mexico, a Defense Department official confirmed at a briefing Monday.

Robert Salesses, a deputy assistant secretary at the Defense Department, said California has declined to commit more than 200 troops to the effort. Salesses said talks with California are ongoing. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis authorized up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to help the Department of Homeland Security secure the border in four southwestern U.S. states.