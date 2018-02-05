FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 2:51 PM / in 35 minutes

Trump: Any immigration plan without border wall 'waste of time'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any congressional immigration plan that does not provide for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border ‘is a total waste of time,’ U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday as two top senators planned to unveil a bipartisan compromise plan.

“Any deal on DACA that does not include STRONG border security and the desperately needed WALL is a total waste of time. March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Dems seem not to care about DACA. Make a deal!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

