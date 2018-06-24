FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Trump calls for deporting illegal immigrants with 'no judges or court cases'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump sharpened his call to deport people who enter the United States illegally on Sunday, saying they should immediately be sent back to where they came from without any judicial process.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Nevada Republican Party Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann

