FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is now considering a “ban,” tariffs and remittance fees after Guatemala decided not to move forward with a safe third country agreement that would have required the Central American country to take in more asylum seekers.

It was not immediately clear what policies he was referring to.