WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he told Republicans from the U.S. House of Representatives to either pass an immigration bill or to come back with a different proposal.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 'Face-to-Face With Our Future' event at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The House on Wednesday rejected a broad Republican bill, as expected, that would have addressed the separation of families on the U.S.-Mexico border and other immigration issues.