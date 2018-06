Trump says he will sign something 'pre-emptive' on immigration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would sign something “pre-emptive” on immigration soon, saying he wanted to solve the problem of immigrant families being separated at the U.S. border with Mexico.

It was not immediately clear what the president would be signing. An earlier report from Fox News Channel said the Trump administration was considering an executive order that would allow immigrant families who cross the southern border illegally to stay together longer than is currently permitted.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he hoped that his measure would be matched with legislation.