Trump says immigration bill cannot include 'chain migration'
#Politics
September 15, 2017 / 1:46 PM / in a month

Trump says immigration bill cannot include 'chain migration'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said so-called “chain migration,” a term often used to refer to citizens or permanent residents sponsoring relatives or the clustering of certain immigrants in the same areas, cannot be included in any immigration legislation.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 14 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration!” Trump wrote on Twitter. The statement comes after Trump stunned many fellow Republicans this week by negotiating with top congressional Democratic leaders over the DACA program protecting the children of undocumented immigrants.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Justin Mitchell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

