WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would “be taking strong action” on immigration later on Wednesday but gave no other details about any planned steps.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Baltic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump’s statement, made in an early morning post on Twitter, comes one day after the president said he would utilize the U.S. military to protect the nation’s southern border with Mexico.