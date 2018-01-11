FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 8:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House says immigration deal has not been reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that an immigration deal to protect young immigrants from deportation had not been reached, contradicting the office of Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who said earlier on Thursday that an agreement had been secured.

“There has not been a deal reached yet. However, we still think we can get there and we’re very focused on trying to make sure that happens,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler

