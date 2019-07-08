World News
July 8, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

U.N.'s Bachelet 'appalled' at U.S. treatment of migrants and refugees

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet holds a news conference at Centro Cultural Espana in downtown Mexico City, Mexico April 9, 2019 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that she is appalled at the conditions in which the United States is keeping detained migrants and refugees, including children.

“As a pediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of state, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate healthcare or food, and with poor sanitation conditions,” Bachelet said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

