U.S. should stop detaining migrants, separating children: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations called on the United States on Tuesday to stop detaining irregular migrant families and separating children at the southern border, saying it contravened the law.

A child traveling with a caravan of migrants from Central America sits at a camp near the San Ysidro checkpoint, after U.S. border authorities allowed the first small group of women and children entry from Mexico overnight, in Tijuana, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“The U.S. should immediately halt this practice of separating families and stop criminalizing what should at most be an administrative offence – that of irregular entry or stay in the U.S.,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing.

Most crossing the U.S. southern border are from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, where rampant violence would give them the right to international protection, U.N. refugee agency spokesman William Spindler said, adding: “Detention should be the last resort.”