USDA has stressed importance of U.S.- Mexico trade flows to White House: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been making sure to bring information to the White House on the importance of two-way trade between the United States and Mexico, an official said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the U.S. southern border to fight illegal immigration, stoking worries that a shutdown would cause chaos to supply chains.

“We know how important that two-way trade is,” said Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky at an industry event, saying part of USDA’s role has been to make sure to bring information to the White House on the importance of those flows.