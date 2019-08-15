Students ensnared in visa sting at fake N.J. university may sue U.S.: appeals court

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court said foreign-born students may sue the U.S. government over claims it wrongfully canceled their visas, following a sting where it set up a fake university to entrap corrupt visa brokers.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia revived a proposed class action on behalf of more than 500 students who said they were deprived of due process when the government revoked their lawful immigration status after ensnaring them in the sting.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Theodore McKee also faulted the government for its “flip-flop” on whether the students, including many from China and India, who thought they had “enrolled” at the fictitious University of Northern New Jersey were innocent victims, or participants in the fraud.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Department of Justice had no immediate comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government had in 2013 created the University of Northern New Jersey, supposedly located in Cranford, New Jersey, to catch brokers of fraudulent student visas.

It said brokers recruited more than 1,000 students to enroll at the school, typically charged thousands of dollars for visas so they could stay in the country, and sometimes arranged illegally for work visas.

Twenty-one arrests were announced when the university “closed” in April 2016. Students who ostensibly enrolled at the school sued after the Department of Homeland Security revoked their visas, citing their “fraudulent enrollment.”

In October 2017, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark, New Jersey dismissed the lawsuit, saying it was filed too soon because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, had yet to act on the students’ reinstatement applications.

McKee, however, said visa revocations were “final” orders that could be challenged in court, even if students had other means to fight removal, and criticized the government’s shifting views on whether the students were victims or conspirators.

“It would be a cruel irony indeed if we were to allow the government’s own flip-flop on that characterization to deprive us of the ability to review the disputed governmental action,” McKee wrote. “The flip-flop underscores the need for judicial review of a decision that would otherwise escape review by any court or agency.”

McKee said it may be a “formidable challenge” to certify a class action because there were many differences among the students, but said the lower court could assess this later.

The case is Fang et al v Director, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 17-3318.