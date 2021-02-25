Biden revokes Trump proclamation barring many green card applicants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States.
Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect U.S. workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story corrects to remove reference to temporary foreign workers)
Reporting by Ted Hesson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Aurora Ellis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.