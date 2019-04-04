Congress to sue to block Trump border wall funding action: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives intends to file a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s transfer of money to pay for a border wall along the border with Mexico, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

The Republican president used an emergency declaration to secure the money that Congress refused to give him for the wall. “The President’s action clearly violates the Appropriations Clause by stealing from appropriated funds, an action that was not authorized by constitutional or statutory authority,” Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said in a statement.