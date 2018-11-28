Trump says he is willing to shut government unless wall is funded: Politico

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he boards the Marine One helicopter to begin his travel to Mississippi from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would “totally be willing” to shut down the federal government unless Congress authorized $5 billion to fund his long-promised border wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico, according to a Politico interview released on Wednesday.

Speaking to the news outlet at the White House on Tuesday, Trump also said the $5 billion request was just to build the physical barrier, and that additional funding would be needed for border security.