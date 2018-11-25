Border traffic halted at busy U.S.-Mexico crossing

A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All border traffic was halted on Sunday at the busy crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said, as hundreds of Central American migrants massed at the border intending to apply for asylum in the United States.

Traffic in both directions has been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry, the agency said on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised alarms about the caravan of migrants as it approached the United States, and has deployed military forces to the border to support the Border Patrol.