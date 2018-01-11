Bipartisan Senate group crafts 'Dreamer' immigration plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday reached a tentative agreement on legislation to protect young “Dreamer” immigrants from deportation, along with other immigration policy changes, and is attempting to build support for the deal in Congress.

The senators, three Democrats and three Republicans, “have reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification and the Dream Act,” they wrote in a statement. “We are now working to build support for that deal in Congress.”

The six senators are Democrats Dick Durbin, Michael Bennet and Robert Menendez and Republicans Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake and Cory Gardner.

The proposal also was to be presented to the White House for President Donald Trump’s consideration before seeking passage in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The group has been working for months in hopes of crafting legislation that would prevent around 700,000 Dreamers from being subject to deportation after Trump ended a program providing them with temporary legal status and work permits.

Dreamers are undocumented immigrants who were brought as children to the United States, largely from Mexico and Central American countries.