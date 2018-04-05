Support for Trump’s immigration stance slips among supporters: Reuters/Ipsos poll

(Reuters) - While people who voted for President Donald Trump are still largely supportive of his immigration policies, their approval has eroded somewhat since he took office, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, U.S. March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

As Trump plans to send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, here are some key findings from an ongoing Reuters/Ipsos immigration poll:

ALL ADULTS

** 41 percent said in March they approve of Trump’s immigration policies, down from 48 percent in February 2017.

** 21 percent said they “strongly approve” of Trump’s handling of U.S. immigration, down from 27 percent in February 2017.

** 38 percent said they “strongly disapproved,” up from 31 percent in February 2017.

TRUMP VOTERS

While about nine in 10 Trump voters still approve of the president’s immigration policies, they are somewhat less enthusiastic about his performance now on one of the key issues he campaigned on.

** 85 percent approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, down from 88 in February 2017.

** 51 percent said they “strongly approve” of Trump’s handling of immigration, down from 57 percent in February 2017.

HISPANICS

Most Hispanics disapprove of the president and his immigration policies. Their disapproval has risen since he took office.

** Overall, 27 percent of Hispanics said in March they approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, down from 38 percent who said so in February 2017.

** 10 percent of Hispanic adults “strongly approve” of Trump’s immigration policies, down from 19 percent who said so in February 2017.

WOMEN

** 38 percent of all women approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, down from 44 percent in February 2017.

** 85 percent of women who voted for Trump approve of his immigration stance, down from 89 percent in February last year.

TRUMP’S POPULARITY

The president’s overall approval rating stood at a five-day rolling average of 39 percent as of April 2.