Trump rejects senators' bipartisan 'Dreamer' immigration plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday rejected a bipartisan “Dreamer” immigration plan proposed by a group of U.S. senators, saying it did not properly fund his long-touted wall along the southern border with Mexico and calling it “a step backward.”

“The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, one day after the group said it had reached a tentative agreement to protect young “Dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

Under the proposal, the United States “would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly,” Trump added.