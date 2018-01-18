FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 11:44 AM / in an hour

Trump says border wall stance has not 'evolved,' Mexico will pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his proposed wall along the U.S. southern border, saying his position “has never changed or evolved,” and that Mexico would pay for the barrier “directly, or indirectly.”

“The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it,” Trump wrote in a pair of early morning tweets. “The $20 billion dollar Wall is ‘peanuts’ compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

