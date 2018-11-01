Trump to give remarks on immigration: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Estero, Florida, U.S., October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will make remarks on immigration on Thursday before he leaves for a political rally, a White House official told Reuters.

Trump has ramped up his hardline stance on illegal immigration, an issue that appeals to his core supporters, ahead of the Nov. 6 elections that will determine if his fellow Republicans keep control of Congress.

He will deliver remarks at the White House around 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), but no additional details were immediately available, the official said.

In recent days, Trump has sought to present as a threat to the United States a large group of migrants from Central America who have left poverty and violence at home and are heading slowly through Mexico toward the U.S. border.

The president said on Wednesday that the United States could send as many as 15,000 troops to the border to confront the migrant caravan, more than twice the number previously disclosed by defense officials.

Also on the theme of immigration, Trump said this week he would seek to scrap the right of citizenship for U.S.-born children of non-citizens and illegal immigrants, saying he would issue an executive order on so-called birthright citizenship. Such a move would be challenged in federal court as unconstitutional, critics said.