Trump urges Senate to pass Senator Grassley's immigration bill: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he supported Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s immigration bill and urged the full Senate to back it, according to a statement issued by the White House.

“I am asking all senators, in both parties, to support the Grassley bill and to oppose any legislation that fails to fulfill these four pillars – that includes opposing any short-term ‘Band-Aid’ approach,” Trump said, referring to four principles outlined in a White House framework for any immigration bill.