U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Thursday in a statement it would dramatically cut the number of refugees to be resettled in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year to 18,000, the lowest level in the history of the modern refugee program.