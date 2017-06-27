FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Trump, Modi call North Korea's 'grave threat' to peace: White House
#World News
June 27, 2017

Trump, Modi call North Korea's 'grave threat' to peace: White House

President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.Kevin Lamarque

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called North Korea's pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programs a "grave threat" to global peace, the White House said in a statement after a meeting of the two leaders on Monday.

Trump and Modi pledged to work together to counter North Korea's "weapons of mass destruction" programs and vowed to hold "all parties" that support these programs accountable, the White House statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

