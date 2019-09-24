Trump says he sees U.S.-India trade deal soon

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he expected to have a trade deal of some kind between the United States and India soon.

“I think very soon we’ll have a trade deal. We’ll have the larger deal down the road a little bit, but we will have a trade deal very soon,” Trump told reporters as he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly.