Business News
September 24, 2019 / 5:02 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Trump says he sees U.S.-India trade deal soon

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he expected to have a trade deal of some kind between the United States and India soon.

“I think very soon we’ll have a trade deal. We’ll have the larger deal down the road a little bit, but we will have a trade deal very soon,” Trump told reporters as he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool

