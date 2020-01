FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is planning his first visit to India next month, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Indian government official.

The United States and India are in touch to work out mutually convenient dates for the visit, according to Bloomberg.