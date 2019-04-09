Indivior indicted in U.S. over Suboxone Film prescriptions: U.S. Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted Indivior Inc on Tuesday for engaging in an alleged scheme to increase prescriptions of opioid treatment Suboxone Film by deceiving healthcare providers about the drug’s safety, the U.S. Justice Department said.

“Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs into believing that Suboxone Film is safer and less susceptible to diversion and abuse than other, similar drugs,” according to the indictment.