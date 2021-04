FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was willing to compromise on his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal on Monday before meeting with a group of bipartisan lawmakers at the White House.

The Democratic president said he would discuss with lawmakers what is in the program and how to pay for the initiatives.