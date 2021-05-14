Funding infrastructure with user fees would violate Biden's pledge on taxes - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican proposals to fund an increase in infrastructure spending with user fees would violate President Joe Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, the White House said on Friday.
“User fees that have been proposed out there would violate” what is a “red line” for Biden in infrastructure negotiations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
