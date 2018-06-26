SEC accuses three of insider trading in Sherwin-Williams/Valspar deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged three people with insider trading ahead of Sherwin-Williams Co’s (SHW.N) March 2016 announcement that it had agreed to buy Valspar Corp.
Sebastian Pinto-Thomaz, an analyst at a major credit rating agency, was accused of tipping his friends Abell Oujaddou and Jeremy Millul after learning about the acquisition. The SEC said Oujaddou and Millul then made about $300,000 of illegal profit by trading Valspar securities.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama