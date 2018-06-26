FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

SEC accuses three of insider trading in Sherwin-Williams/Valspar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged three people with insider trading ahead of Sherwin-Williams Co’s (SHW.N) March 2016 announcement that it had agreed to buy Valspar Corp.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Sebastian Pinto-Thomaz, an analyst at a major credit rating agency, was accused of tipping his friends Abell Oujaddou and Jeremy Millul after learning about the acquisition. The SEC said Oujaddou and Millul then made about $300,000 of illegal profit by trading Valspar securities.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

